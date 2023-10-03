29 C
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Have started doing less films because I’m tired now, says Pankaj Tripathi

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Oct 2: “When you’re hungry, you tend to overeat” is how Pankaj Tripathi describes his drive to do quality work, which motivated him to take up as many projects as possible.
The actor, however, has now decided to slow down. This year he has had two releases so far, “OMG 2” and the latest “Fukrey 3”.
“I have started doing less films, because I’m tired now. There are times when I don’t remember when I gave this shot, and what happened, and for which film. This is not a good situation to be in. You can’t be acting, 340 days and I was doing that. Now, I don’t want to do that,” Tripathi told PTI.
The actor, a graduate from the National School of Drama (NSD), said he did back-to-back projects as he was “hungry” for good work.
“I liked those stories and hence I decided to be a part of it. The issue is when you are hungry, you tend to overeat, and when you have good food served on a plate then you surely end up overeating. So, a similar thing was happening with me (as an actor). Like, there was a lot of work coming my way, and there was overeating happening,” he said.
Tripathi’s next release is “Main Atal Hoon”, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav, best known for National Award-winning movies such as “Natarang” and “Balgandharva”. (PTI)

