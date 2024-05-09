Huma Qureshi returning as Pushpa Pandey for ‘Jolly LLB 3’

Mumbai, May 8: Actor Huma Qureshi is set to reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey in the third installment of the courtroom comedy franchise “Jolly LLB”.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi recently started filming for the project, titled “Jolly LLB 3”. Warsi played the role of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in 2013’s “Jolly LLB” and Kumar starred in the 2017 sequel, titled “Jolly LLB 2”, as Jagdishwar Mishra.

- Advertisement -

Qureshi had featured as Pandey, the wife of Kumar’s Jagdishwar Mishra, in “Jolly LLB 2”.

“Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3. Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies #nofilter needed when ur happy #blessed,” the 37-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Besides Warsi and Kumar, seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla, who essayed the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the earlier two movies, is also coming back for the third part, “Jolly LLB 3” is directed by Subhash Kapoor, and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies.

Qureshi was most recently seen in “Tarla” as well as the third season of her hit series “Maharani”. Her upcoming movie is “Pooja Meri Jaan”, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. (PTI)