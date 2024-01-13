14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 13, 2024
I am the Indian for all ages: Shah Rukh Khan

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jan 12: Calling himself “the Indian for all ages”, superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up about the personal and professional challenges he faced in the past five years. The actor, who made a spectacular return to the big screen last year with three hits in “Pathaan”, “Jawan” and “Dunki”, received the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023 here on Wednesday evening.
“I don’t feel like the Indian of the Year. I feel I’ve been the Indian of all the years gone by. I will be the Indian for all the years to come. I’m actually the Indian for all ages,” Shah Rukh said in his speech. (PTI)

