I love Bollywood, would loveto fly to India if I get a chance: South Korean star Park Seo-jun

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Sept 26: South Korean star Park Seo-jun, popular among K-drama fans through shows such as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and She Was Pretty, says he loves Bollywood films and if invited, he would love to visit India.
The actor is currently looking forward to the premiere of his Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, which will start streaming on the platform from Friday.
The show is directed by Chung Dong-yoon and also stars Han So-hee of My Name fame.
“If you invite me, anytime,” Park told PTI in a roundtable interview when asked whether he would come to India to meet fans here.
Asked whether the two-part Gyeongseong Creature appealed to him because it doesn’t follow the traditional K-drama arc, Park said even when the narrative is similar, the way the story is told makes a show unique.
The first part of Gyeongseong Creature, which premiered in December 22, 2023, revolved around Jang Tae-sang (Park), the owner of the House of Golden Treasure (Geumokdang), the best pawnshop in Gyeongseong, and Yoon Chae-ok (Han), a specialist in finding missing people who is searching for her mother.
Set in 2024 Seoul, season two of Gyeongseong Creature uncovers the never-ending ties between Gyeongseong via Ho-jae with Tae-sang (Park), and Chae-ok (Han), a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring. (PTI)

