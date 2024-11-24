I want to make a web series: Filmmaker Rahul Rawail

PANAJI: Veteran director Rahul Rawail, known for movies such as “Love Story”, “Betaab”, “Arjun”, and “Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya”, says he wants to venture into the streaming space with a web series.

“I want to be in the OTT space. I want to make a web series,” he told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Rawail, whose last film as a director was 2007’s “Buddha Mar Gaya”, said he “misses” being on movie sets.

- Advertisement -

“I stopped making films some years ago because a time had come where it was the actor who started deciding who would be the director of a film. Everything was taken over by the actor and producers were also happy as long as they had the actor,” he added.

Rawail, who also takes classes for aspiring filmmakers across the country, recalled the time a student asked him what could he do to become a director.

“I told him to start working for an actor. You clean his house, take his friends to school, buy groceries for him, etc.

“After three-four years when he feels you’re a hardworking person, he will make you a director one day. So that’s the thing which did not suit me at all, so I stopped making films for that (reason).”

- Advertisement -

The 73-year-old filmmaker said he is happy with how life has shaped up for him.

“God has been kind. The kids are doing well for themselves. I’m at an age where I don’t know till when it’s going to last.

“But I just can’t stop working, that’s my problem. I think I travel more than the airline crew travels in a month. I enjoy working. If I’m not working I feel sick,” he added.

Rawail also spoke fondly about his popular film “Betaab”, which turned 40 years in 2023. The love story was the debut film of actors Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh.

- Advertisement -

“The whole film runs in my head when I think about it… ‘Betaab’ has very pleasant memories for me.”