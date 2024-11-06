21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
IFFI 2024: Ranbir to attend session as part of Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebrations

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 5: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor will be in conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather and multihyphenate Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
While Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary falls on December 14, 2024, the gala will mark the occasion on November 24 during its nine-day course in Goa.
Rawail, known for Love Story, Betaab and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, began his career as assistant to Kapoor working on his movies Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Bobby (1973).
“Hosted by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, the session promises to be an insightful exploration of Ranbir Kapoor’s film journey, his acting techniques, and the influence of Raj Kapoor’s legacy on both Bollywood and the global cinematic landscape,” stated a release issued on Tuesday.
During the session, Ranbir Kapoor will also “share personal anecdotes and discuss the creative processes” behind his performances, it added.
IFFI will also showcase a digitally restored version of Awaara (1951), headlined and directed by Kapoor, popularly known as the Showman of Indian Cinema.
Organised by National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, IFFI will take place from November 20 to November 28. (PTI)

