Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai remembered at 96th Academy Awards 'In Memoriam'

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 11 (PTI) Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated “Lagaan” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 96th Academy Awards.
Every year, the Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last one year in its ‘In Memoriam’ montage.
Desai, 57, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on August 2, 2023.
He was also known for his art work in films such as “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” as well as the popular TV quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.
In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

