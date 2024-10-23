27 C
Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy ‘In Memoriam’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Oct 22: Actors Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone are set to star in the independent comedy “In Memoriam”, set against the backdrop of the Oscars awards ceremony.
The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, is fronted by comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story revolves around a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron), who becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” montage after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Every year, the Oscars pay tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last one year in its ‘In Memoriam’ montage. “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout Gladstone, who was the first Native American woman to be nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars this year, will play Maron’s therapist in the film. Stone will star as one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Interestingly, Stone was nominated for a best actress Oscar for 1996’s “Casino”.
Judy Greer will essay the role of another of the actor’s former wives.
Rob Burnett, who once served as head writer and executive producer of “Late Show with David Letterman”, has penned the script and is directing “In Memoriam”.
Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza of Invention Studio are attached as producers on the film alongside Maron, Burnett and David Martin from Avalon. (PTI)

Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
