John Cena on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s feud: There can only be one alpha

LOS ANGELES, April 10: Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has shared his opinion on the long-standing feud between “Fast and Furious” co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, saying there can only be “one alpha” in the project at a time.

Johnson, who joined the action franchise with 2011’s “Fast Five” as Luke Hobbs, had a fallout with lead star Diesel during the making of 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” that resulted in the actor dropping out of 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga”.

- Advertisement -

Cena, 46, joined the cast of “F9: The Fast Saga” in the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto.

Asked to comment about the very public quarrel between Johnson and Diesel, Cena told Dax Shephard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast: “There’s certainly rumours about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two. There can only be one.”

Before their beef, Johnson had also starred in the sequels “Fast & Furious 6” (2013), and “Furious 7” (2015). His character’s popularity led to a spin-off film titled “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019) co-starring Jason Statham.

Diesel and Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet as the latter had a cameo in a mid-credits scene in the 10th film in the franchise, “Fast X”, which released last year.