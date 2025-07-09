Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan wrap shooting for ‘War 2’

New Delhi, July 8: Actors Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have finished shooting for their upcoming film “War 2”.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “War”, which featured Roshan in the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Also starring Kiara Advani, it is slated to hit the big screen on August 14.

Roshan shared a post on his official X handle on Tuesday.

“Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries… and it was all WORTH IT.@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together.

@advani_kiara I’m so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you’ve been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan,” he wrote.

“To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it’s always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025,” he added.

NTR shared the news on his Instagram story.

“And It’s a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one… It’s always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of ‘War 2’. @ayan_mukerii has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience,” the 42-year-old actor wrote.

“A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th.”

“War 2” promises to deliver six major action sequences shot across five countries over 150 days. The movie is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is a part of “YRF Spy Universe”.

The “YRF Spy Universe” also includes Salman Khan’s “Tiger” movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan”. The next instalment in the franchise is “Alpha”, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. (PTI)