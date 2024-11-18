20 C
Jyotika is proud of husband Suriya amid ‘Kanguva’ criticism, says reviewers ‘forgot about good parts’

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Nov 17: Actor Jyotika on Sunday voiced support for husband Suriya’s latest release “Kanguva” amid poor reviews and described the film as an “absolute” cinematic experience while calling out critics for overlooking the good parts in their analyses.

“Kanguva”, starring Suriya in a dual role and directed by Siva, released in theatres worldwide on Friday.

Despite negative reviews, the Tamil film has grossed Rs 89.32 crore globally at the box office in two days, according to production banner Studio Green.

Many viewers on social media also criticised the movie for “loud” sound levels.

Jyotika wrote a lengthy note on Instagram in the defence of “Kanguva” and Suriya, also her frequent collaborator.

“I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya’s wife. Kanguva – a spectacle in the cinema. So proud of you, Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream of taking cinema forward.

“Definitely, the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work, and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr of the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy ” she said.

The actor-producer said she was surprised by the negative reviews from the media and certain fraternities who don’t do the same for the “most unintellectual big-budget films”.

“… I have seen earlier-with-old stories, where women are stalked, double-meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences. And what about Kanguva’s positives?
“The women’s action sequence in the 2nd half and the young boy’s love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this makes me wonder whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! ” she added.

Jyotika said “Kanguva” seems to be the target of a “multiple group” propaganda where reviewers chose to spread negativity about the film even before the first day-first show was over.

“… It actually deserves applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual! Be proud of Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negatively or doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema!” she wrote.

Earlier, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty in an Instagram post asked who should be held accountable for the “loudness war” in “Kanguva”.

“It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this… No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with a head ache ” he wrote. (PTI)

