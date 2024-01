Suriya finishes shooting for next movie ‘Kanguva’

Mumbai, Jan 12: National Award-winning actor Suriya has concluded shooting for his next feature film “Kanguva”. Billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, “Kanguva” is directed by filmmaker Siva and will be released later this year.

“My last shot done for ‘Kanguva’! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing,” Suriya posted on X on Wednesday.

“Kanguva” backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The National Award-winning actor will soon start filming for the movie “Vaadivaasal” with critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of his Tamil hit “Soorarai Pottru”. (PTI)

