Kangana Ranaut lands in a soup after misinterpreting satirical tweet, advocates for anti-infidelity legislation

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Feb 25: In a recent occurrence, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut got involved in a bizarre controversy following misinterpreting a satirical tweet about the Anti-Cheat Bill and mistaking it for legislation focused on combating infidelity in relationships.

Owing to the misunderstanding, she advocated for measures such as prohibiting sexual intercourse for school-aged children and implementing penalties on individuals who abandon their relationships after a long period of dating.

The saga began when Ranaut came upon a satirical post on an account on Instagram known for its snarky humor. The post playfully portrayed the Anti-Cheat Bill as a legislative effort to punish cheating in love relationships, rather than its true objective of reducing malpractice in public examinations.

Believing the post to be genuine, Ranaut took to her own Instagram handle to voice her support for what she thought was a crucial step towards safeguarding women’s safety and upholding the institution of marriage.

Ranaut expressed her views in a now-deleted post, calling for the prohibition of “hookups and polygamy,” and urging for severe repercussions, including jail time and substantial fines, for individuals participating in deceptive behavior in relationships. She also encouraged the government to enact legislation requiring financial assistance for women abandoned by their partners after prolonged courtship.

Ranaut has recommended creating a sexual intercourse age limit comparable to the legal marriage age, stating that allowing sexual interactions among school-aged children undermines attempts to prevent underage marriages and hinders their psychological and physical development.

She indicated that if there is an urgent need for companionship, adhering to traditional values may allow for early marriage in specific circumstances. However, upon realizing her misunderstanding of the Anti-Cheat Bill, Ranaut promptly deleted her Instagram stories without issuing any clarification.

The incident emphasizes the issues faced by the quick transmission of information on social media platforms, as well as the significance of confirming facts before endorsing them, especially for those with significant public influence.