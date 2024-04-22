‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ not a film about infidelity: Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta

MUMBAI, April 21: Infidelity is a “loaded term” and that’s not what her film “Do Aur Do Pyaar” is about, says director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has delved into the realities of urban relationships in her feature debut.

“Do Aur Do Pyaar” follows Kavya and Ani, played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, a married couple who falls back in love with each other despite indulging in extramarital affairs after a trip to Ooty brings back memories.

Guha Thakurta, who has been an ad filmmaker for 15 years, said she has attempted to tell a story about growing out of love without attaching any connotation to it.



“It’s not a film about infidelity, it’s about love. If it’s not working for you anymore, you’re in your right to find love where you do. The word infidelity has a connotation that is not really positive. Infidelity is a loaded term. We have tried to make sure people don’t see it (infidelity) as something we are either promoting or calling it wrong or right,” the debutante director told PTI in an interview here.

“Urban relationships go through this (growing out of love). I don’t think we speak enough about what happens when love becomes old. These are interesting and important questions that we as society need to ask or accept what our reality is,” she added.

“Do Aur Do Pyaar”, also starring Sendhil Ramamurthy and D’Cruz, released on Friday. The romantic comedy received good reviews from critics but got a slow start at the box office.

What is heartening, Guha Thakurta said, is that some people picked up on the nuances in the film.

“Some wrote that, ‘We don’t judge any of them’. For me, that was one of the biggest things we’ve tried,” the 40-year-old said.

“It was important to not make it sad and see the light hearted ness of it, because it can get serious. The whole film shouldn’t be like that. Then you’re making some serious statements and people might not want to even watch it,” she added. Guha Thakurta said the makers Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production had already decided to cast Balan as Kavya when she boarded the film. (PTI)