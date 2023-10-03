Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to hit theatres on Oct 27, makers release teaser

Mumbai, Oct 2: “Tejas”, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is set to be released in theatres on October 27, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date and teaser of the film on its official page on X.

“Jab bhi baat desh ki aayegi, woh saari hadein paar kar jaayegi! #TeaserOutToday #Tejas In cinemas on 27th oct,” the post read.

According to the makers, “Tejas” revolves around Ranaut’s Tejas Gill, who aims “to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way”.

The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 20. (PTI)