Karan Johar criticises comic for mimicking him, Kettan Singh offers apology

New Delhi: A comic mimicking him on a reality show was in ‘exceptionally poor taste’, said Karan Johar who happened to come across a clip when he was watching television with his mother. Though he didn’t take any names, comic Kettan Singh quickly apologised, saying the intention was not to cause hurt.

On Sunday, Johar shared an Instagram Story in which he wrote about feeling sad about being disrespected by industry colleagues.

“I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste… I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people,” said the filmmaker, often subjected to abuse and trolling on social media.

“But when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!” he wrote in the post.

Later in the evening, comic-actor Kettan Singh tendered an apology, saying he was a ‘huge fan’ of the director.

“I would like to apologise to Karan sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show,” Singh told Times Now while referring to the promo of the show Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge with Huma Qureshi.

The comic had shared the video of the promo from the reality comedy show, which premieres on Sony TV channel over the weekend, on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Singh can be seen impersonating Johar in a skit called Toffee With Churan, modelled on Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

“If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him. I don’t want to offend, sir,” the comic further said.

Singh, who previously mimicked Johar on The Kapil Sharma Show, is also known for featuring in the Marathi film Vicky Velingkar and writing the movie Johnny Jumper.