Youth must return to Yoga in digital age: Tripura CM

HT Corrspondent

AGARTALA, June 21: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday urged everyone to practice yoga daily, stating that it helps individuals understand themselves, relieves stress, and promotes a healthy mind and body, which in turn leads to a healthy life.

While addressing the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala, Saha recalled that last year’s International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the same venue.

“Across the state, the 11th International Yoga Day is being observed with great enthusiasm. It was in September 2014 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed before the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day. This proposal received support from 177 countries, and since 2015, the day has been observed globally. For centuries, saints have practiced yoga, and through yoga, one can truly understand oneself. Knowing oneself is a significant task, and yoga enables that,” Saha said.

He noted that yoga is not only practiced in India but also across the world.

“Every country is now supporting yoga. There are around 1.33 lakh yoga centres in the USA and China where yoga is actively practiced. Yoga reminds us that a healthy mind and body lead to a healthy life. Since taking charge, Prime Minister Modi has initiated several welfare schemes for the people. Nowadays, the youth are increasingly engaged with the internet, and interest in yoga has declined. But yoga must be practiced daily by everyone. It is essential to remain stress-free,” he added.

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state, expressed concern over the HIV/AIDS situation in Tripura and stressed the need for mass awareness to tackle it.

“When this virus enters the body, it reduces immunity. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe consequences. We must act to combat HIV/AIDS. Yoga is also beneficial in this regard—it sharpens memory and promotes overall well-being,” he said.