25.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 23, 2025
type here...

Youth must return to Yoga in digital age: Tripura CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Corrspondent

AGARTALA, June 21: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday urged everyone to practice yoga daily, stating that it helps individuals understand themselves, relieves stress, and promotes a healthy mind and body, which in turn leads to a healthy life.

- Advertisement -

While addressing the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala, Saha recalled that last year’s International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the same venue.

Related Posts:

“Across the state, the 11th International Yoga Day is being observed with great enthusiasm. It was in September 2014 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed before the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day. This proposal received support from 177 countries, and since 2015, the day has been observed globally. For centuries, saints have practiced yoga, and through yoga, one can truly understand oneself. Knowing oneself is a significant task, and yoga enables that,” Saha said.

He noted that yoga is not only practiced in India but also across the world.

“Every country is now supporting yoga. There are around 1.33 lakh yoga centres in the USA and China where yoga is actively practiced. Yoga reminds us that a healthy mind and body lead to a healthy life. Since taking charge, Prime Minister Modi has initiated several welfare schemes for the people. Nowadays, the youth are increasingly engaged with the internet, and interest in yoga has declined. But yoga must be practiced daily by everyone. It is essential to remain stress-free,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state, expressed concern over the HIV/AIDS situation in Tripura and stressed the need for mass awareness to tackle it.

“When this virus enters the body, it reduces immunity. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe consequences. We must act to combat HIV/AIDS. Yoga is also beneficial in this regard—it sharpens memory and promotes overall well-being,” he said.

10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon