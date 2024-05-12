30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ clocks 50 days in theatres

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 11: Actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut “Madgaon Express” has completed 50 days in cinema halls across the country, the makers said on Saturday.

The comedy, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, was released in theatres countrywide on March 22.

- Advertisement -

Upon its debut, “Madgaon Express” had received positive reviews and has so far earned over Rs 40 crores at the box office.

“50 din, it’s a win. Celebrating 50 days of madness, fun and chaos in cinemas. Catch it in theatres now,” Excel Entertainment posted on Instagram.

In a press note, the production banner said the good word-of-mouth has “definitely come into play for ‘Madgaon Express’ and has made a large chunk of the audience flock to theatres.” “Madgaon Express” follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include “Kalyug”, “Go Goa Gone” and “Lootcase”, has also penned the story of “Madgaon Express”.

- Advertisement -

The movie features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam as well. (PTI)

Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try