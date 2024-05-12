Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ clocks 50 days in theatres

Mumbai, May 11: Actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut “Madgaon Express” has completed 50 days in cinema halls across the country, the makers said on Saturday.

The comedy, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, was released in theatres countrywide on March 22.

Upon its debut, “Madgaon Express” had received positive reviews and has so far earned over Rs 40 crores at the box office.

“50 din, it’s a win. Celebrating 50 days of madness, fun and chaos in cinemas. Catch it in theatres now,” Excel Entertainment posted on Instagram.

In a press note, the production banner said the good word-of-mouth has “definitely come into play for ‘Madgaon Express’ and has made a large chunk of the audience flock to theatres.” “Madgaon Express” follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include “Kalyug”, “Go Goa Gone” and “Lootcase”, has also penned the story of “Madgaon Express”.

The movie features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam as well. (PTI)