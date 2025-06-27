29.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 27, 2025
Latest work of an actor should be his best: Abhishek Bachchan

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Bhopal, June 26: Performers should strive to better their craft with each project, says actor Abhishek Bachchan, who believes it would be sad if there weren’t any improvement in the work over the years.

Abhishek, who will next be seen in the heartwarming story “Kalidhar Lapata”, is making a constant effort to become better with each movie.

“I think the latest work of an actor should be his best. This should be the effort. If there is no difference or improvement in the work I did 10 years ago and the work I am doing today, it will be sad. So I try to keep improving myself a little with every film,” the actor told PTI in an interview here.

“Kalidhar Lapata”, directed by Madhumita, features Abhishek in the titular role of a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and abandonment. He then meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan who is surviving on his own on the bustling streets of India. Together, they go on an adventure and find purpose in their lives.

“It is a very lovely film. It is about two friends… one Ballu and Kali,” he said about the movie.
As an actor, Abhishek said he tries to imbibe a positive quality of all the characters he has played.
“Whatever film I do, I try to keep some quality of that character with me when the shooting is over,” he said.

Asked about his experience of shooting the movie in Madhya Pradesh, Abhishek said it was “very good”.

“I will go to Mumbai and tell my friends that if you have to shoot anywhere outside Mumbai, then you should shoot in Madhya Pradesh. It is very good.”

Abhishek, whose maternal home is in Bhopal where his mother Jaya Bachchan studied, added that he gets to reconnect with his family whenever he is in the city.

“It is always nice to come here because after finishing work, we can spend time with Nani,” he said.

Abhishek was full of praise for Daivik, the child actor who plays the role of Ballu in the movie.
“I got to learn a lot from him. I will pray to make another film with him in future if he allows me to,” he said.

Daivik said he had a great experience of working with an actor like Abhishek and a director like Madhumita.

“Both of them taught me very well how to act. Earlier, I used to do theatre but acting in theatre and films is different. By working in this film, I came to know how to act in cinema.”

Madhumita said the movie explores the theme of friendship and how friends are needed at every turn in life.

“In this film, Kaalidhar got Ballu. No matter how much trouble he is in, when Ballu comes in his life, happiness comes in his life. After meeting Ballu, Kalidhar’s life changes a lot,” she added. (PTI)

Mizoram Authorities Destroy Drugs Worth Over ₹34 Crore on Anti-Drug Day

The Hills Times -
