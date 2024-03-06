27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to return for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, March 5: Actors Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are returning for the sequel of their 2003 hit “Freaky Friday”. Lohan, 37 recently attended Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show where she was asked about the possibility of follow up on the cult hit. Lohan confirmed that there is a sequel on the cards.

“I won’t say that yet. I don’t want to say too much. We are both excited. I’m gonna speak for Jamie,” Lohan added.

- Advertisement -

Curtis, 65, had also expressed a desire to work on the film’s sequel during an interview in 2022.
Directed by Mark Waters, the original “Freaky Friday” featured Lohan and Curtis in the lead alongside Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon.

The film revolved around the mother-daughter duo who constantly argue. One day, their souls get exchanged and they find themselves in each other’s body. (PTI)

8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland 8 Animals Found In Nepal Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks 7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks