27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 25, 2024
type here...

Tried so hard to keep story a secret:Jamie Lee Curtis on leaked picture from ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who finished shooting for the upcoming Disney sequel “Freaky Friday 2”, says the leaked pictures from the set show the joy they felt while working on the movie. Lee and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles of mother and daughter from the 2003’s beloved body switch drama. The sequel is directed by Nisha Ganatra, while Mark Waters helmed the original movie.
The picture that has been leaked shows the two actors embracing each other. “OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking,” Lee posted on Instagram.
“We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it’s time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn’t tell you anything about the story or about what’s going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making ‘#FREAKIERFRIDAY’ and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year.” (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Actor Sharvari to shoot for ‘Alpha’ in Kashmir

The Hills Times -
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India