Lindsay Lohan says Pink Slip band from original movie is back in ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Los Angeles, Nov 19: Actor Lindsay Lohan, who is reprising her role in the upcoming “Freaky Friday” sequel, says the Pink Slip band from the original movie is also returning in the Disney film. The band featured actors Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson as Maddie and Peg, members of Pink Slip alongside Lohan in the original movie.

“Pink Slip is back together, the band. Yes,” Lohan said on The Tonight Show.

“We just finished in August. It’s just been such a labor of love to make happen. And Jamie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and I, even at the table read, we were just smiling so big. I don’t think we were acting well, because we were so happy. But the movie’s funny, it’s really funny,” she added.

The upcoming sequel also features Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao, returning to reprise their roles. The new movie is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The original film, directed by Mark Waters, released in 2003. It followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, whose souls exchange after their visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant.

“Freaky Friday 2” is produced by Andrew Gunn, who was also the producer of the original movie. (PTI)