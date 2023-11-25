Lucky I’ve survived all these years in the industry: Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 24: Thirty years as reigning stars and still shining. Superstar Salman Khan says he doesn’t really know why he and others such as Shah Rukh, Aamir and Akshay Kumar have survived in the industry for more than three decades but it is probably a combination of hard work, the right choice of films and plain luck. The blood and sweat that goes into the process of making a movie also plays a critical role, pulling in audiences to see the film more than once, Salman said. “By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That’s how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice,” Salman told PTI in an interview. “That will only happen if your blood and sweat is there in the movie and you are sincere about the time that you spend on sets, away from sets… Like you are thinking, eating, drinking, breathing that particular movie,” he said. The 57-year-old star, who made his debut as supporting actor with ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ in 1988 and followed it up with the smash hit ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ the following year, is now basking in the success of his latest film ‘Tiger 3’ where he once again plays a super spy. “See, I don’t know what it is but we have been really fortunate that we have been here for over three decades. All of us actually came at that point of a time in the 90s. Ajay (Devgn), Akki (Akshay Kumar), Aamir, Shah Rukh, me and all of us have been there. (PTI)