Maharashtra polls: Actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote cast vote

Mumbai, Nov 20: Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, cast their vote on Wednesday in the Maharashtra assembly elections, adding a touch of glamour to the festival of democracy.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are currently underway. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Among the early voters in Mumbai were actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, actor-director Farhan Akthar, his director-producer sister Zoya Akthar, veteran actor Shubha Khote, and her daughter Bhavana Balsavar.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Kumar said, “The best thing is that the arrangements are good (at the polling booth), especially for senior citizens, there’s cleanliness. Everyone should come and vote because that’s the most important thing.”

Rao urged people to cast their votes.

“It is our right in democracy to vote, so it’s important we step out and vote in Maharashtra. I’ve performed my duties. It’s your turn, please vote, it’s very important,” the “Stree 2” actor told PTI.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Let’s forget the issues and right now it is voting day and it’s your birth right, so please come and cast your vote.”

Salman Khan arrived at his polling booth around 4.45 pm amid tight security. His father and screenwriter Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and mother Salma Khan arrived before him.

Veteran lyricist-director Gulzar, who came to cast vote with his filmmaker daughter Meghna, said he is confident that people will “not get swayed” by the promises made by politicians and that they will make a wise decision in choosing the right candidate.

“The issues are more and very clear. The glamorous gifts that have been promised to the common man, seem like Dhanteras day – that you will get this and that. But our common man will not be swayed and vote for the candidate who will address their issue,” Gulzar said. Other notable Bollywood celebrities who got their fingers inked include Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Govinda, John Abraham, Ananya Panday with father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna, Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Suresh Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor. Singer Anup Jalota, known for his devotional songs, also cast his vote. (PTI)