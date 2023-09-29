Makers unveil ‘Animal’ teaser on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Mumbai, Sept 28: The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal released the teaser of the upcoming film on Thursday on the occasion of the actor’s 41st birthday.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It arrives in cinema halls on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The 2.26 minute-long teaser of Animal, shared on social media, appears to show Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s characters in a troubled father-son relationship.

“‘Animal’ is a cinematic wildfire that’s sure to take you on a wild ride through a realm where thrill and passion collide,” the makers said in a press release.

In a previous interview with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had called Animal a “new territory” for him.

“It’s a crime drama and a father-son story. It’s something audiences don’t expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I’m not. So, I’m looking forward to it,” the actor had said.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. (PTI)