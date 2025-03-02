“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” Offers a Fresh Take on Modern Relationships

Mumbai, March 1: The romantic-comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” has recently premiered, featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, with Arjun Nijhawan serving as the associate producer- a passionate cinephile and Executive Director at the Nijhawan Group, has been instrumental in facilitating marquee milestones of the production, further enhancing the film’s appeal. Beyond his role in the film industry, Arjun Nijhawan also oversees “Nuts For Us,” a business rooted in his family’s legacy since 1887, offering premium dry fruits and nuts.

Audiences have responded positively to the film’s engaging narrative and performances. Social media platforms are abuzz with viewers calling the movie a “surprise package of the year” and praising its entertaining value. Fans have particularly lauded the performances of the lead actors, with some highlighting Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal as carrying the film with confidence and flair. At the box office, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” has maintained a steady performance, collecting ?4.23 crore over its opening weekend. Despite facing competition from other releases, the film continues to attract audiences nationwide.

The success of “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” is a testament to the collaborative efforts of its creative team. Currently screening in theaters across the country. Audiences are encouraged to experience this contemporary take on love and relationships, brought to life by a dedicated cast and crew.

