Mira Nair to head jury for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s South Asia Competition

Mumbai, Oct 10: Filmmaker Mira Nair will head the jury for South Asia Competition of the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The South Asia Competition will lead the awards categories screening 14 films from debut and second-time filmmakers from different parts of South Asia, a press release said.

“If we don’t tell our own stories, no one else will. My mantra for a long time, which is why I am honoured to preside over the MAMI jury for the South Asia competition this year. I look forward to being inspired and excited by new voices in cinema from close to home.

“It is so important that MAMI recognises the best first or early films because nothing can be more encouraging than one’s peers and gurus of cinema putting the wind in our sails! Winning the Caméra d’Or for my first film, ‘Salaam Bombay!’, opened horizons everywhere. Our MAMI jury looks forward to doing the same for young filmmakers today,” Nair said in a statement.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director at Jio MAMI, said Nair has created an indelible mark on global cinema with her outstanding filmography which includes titles like “Monsoon Wedding”, “Salaam Bombay”, The Namesake” and “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”.

Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, hailed Nair as one of the most celebrated filmmakers.

“The South Asia competition is an integral part of our vision to serve as a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora filmmakers and to provide emerging film talent with an opportunity to meet and collaborate with some of the best minds in global cinema. Mira Nair is one of our finest; there couldn’t be a better name than her to interact with and guide these young filmmakers,” she added. The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place from October 27 to November 5. (PTI)