25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

MP govt to make ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film tax free

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bhopal, Nov 19: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to declare “The Sabarmati Report”, a film on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax free in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie.

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident which triggered communal riots in Gujarat.

- Advertisement -

“’The Sabarmati Report’ is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax free in the state so that maximum people can watch it,” Yadav told reporters here. He said it (Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past and truth will come out through the film.

Related Posts:

While accusing the opposition of playing “dirty politics” on the Godhra incident for vote bank, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, saved the honour of the state and the country.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to “The Sabarmati Report” film.

Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user’s post praising the movie “The Sabarmati Report” for “bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history”.

- Advertisement -

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday said the movie has brought out the truth of the Godhra incident, in which 59 persons were killed.

The facts shown in the movie have proved that the Congress and the opposition had set a narrative to defame Gujarat in the entire world at that time, the BJP leader claimed.

The Congress always distorted history to defame the majority community in the country and mislead the society, Sarang alleged.  “We along with the party workers and public will watch ‘The Sabarmati Report’ movie,” he said. (PTI)

Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day