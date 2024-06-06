Mumbai has taught me patience, says ‘Gullak’ actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Mumbai, June 5: Good things come to those who wait, believes “Gullak” star Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who describes his journey from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur town to the city of dreams as rewarding yet eventful.

After appearing in more than half a dozen short films, Gupta made his debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Noor”. He later appeared in a small role in Prime Video show “Inside Edge”. He also acted in web series “Good Bad Girl” and “Mai”.

But it was “Gullak” that made him a household name as Annu Bhaiya, the resourceful elder son of the Mishra family at the centre of the popular series.

Gupta, who is awaiting the premiere of “Gullak” season four, says it has taken him many years to reach a point where he can pick the roles he wants to.

“It took me many, many years to reach here. Mumbai has taught me patience. I love this art form and I’m not going anywhere from here. I’m not in a hurry for something, I want to live every moment. I enjoy my life, I love it. I’m happy,” he told PTI in an interview.

“Gullak”, a microcosm of the small-town lower middle class life in India, revolves around the Mishra family and their everyday adventures full of existential issues and nosy neighbours. It also stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar.

Now that he has found his spot in the sun, Gupta said he believes actors who are still struggling to find their footing should be treated fairly and seniors should have an “empathetic” attitude towards them.

“It is my responsibility to ensure that when I reach the top, I should not let this happen to others. There’s a poem by Vinod Kumar Shukla that talks about ‘Hatasha’ and how empathy and being there for each other helps,” Gupta said.

“I believe it is the responsibility of us as artists that we should make our co-actors who have a small role feel comfortable. They should be able to talk to you about their life when vulnerable. On the sets of ‘Gullak’, we have sat with all the artists, we made sure they are part of the team,” he said. (PTI)