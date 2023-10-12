My love for white colour come from my grandparents, says Karisma Kapoor

New Delhi, Oct 11: Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor says her fashion sensibilities are deeply influenced by her iconic grandparents, the late Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Karisma, the star of countless hits such as ”Coolie No. 1”, ”Raja Hindustani”, ”Dil To Pagal Hai”, ”Fiza” and ”Zubeidaa”, walked the ramp for designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango on the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI here on Tuesday.

Asked who is the most fashionable member of the Kapoor family, the actor said, ”I would say my dadaji and dadiji. They always wore white clothes. And my dadiji always wore white saris. So my love for white came from there,” Karisma told PTI.

The 49-year-old actor also likes the fashion sense of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

At the fashion show, Karisma walked alongside a host of models that also included actors Saba Azad and Kalki Koechlin.

Karisma said she feels nervous before walking the ramp every time.

”As an actor, we are used to being in front of the camera, not in front of the ramp. So I have to admit I always feel a bit nervous because it is something different. Of course, I’ve done my fair share of ramp walks but you always feel a bit nervous…

”It was not the very typical showstopper thing where you have a smile, turn and twirl. It was very different. It was like we were flowing with fashion, seeing Raw Mango’s vision. So it was very clear and we really needed to fit in and feel that moment,” she added. Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in ”Murder Mubarak”, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. (PTI)