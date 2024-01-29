Netflix to announce release date of ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Jan 29: Netflix announced the release date for its new documentary series titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ on Monday. The series is set to premiere on February 23.

It will delve into the life of Indrani Mukerjea, the former CEO of INX Media, who was thrust into the limelight in 2015 due to her alleged involvement in her daughter, Sheena Bora’s murder.

The series has been directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz, featuring interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukerjea and Mikhail Bora, and various journalists and legal professionals.

The creators, while unveiling the initial poster of the series, described it as an explosive scandal that shook the nation, revolving around the hidden secrets of a single family. The series will be exclusively available on Netflix from February 23. This comes several months after the 2023 publication of Indrani Mukerjea’s memoir, ‘Unbroken: The Untold Story’.