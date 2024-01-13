Never been offered cartoonist role in my career: Rituparna

Kolkata, Jan 12: National award-winning actor Rituparna Sengupta said she has never been offered the role of a cartoonist in her career spanning over three decades.

The ‘Paromitar Ekdin’ actor said this while talking to PTI on the sidelines of the announcement of her upcoming project ‘Madam Sengupta’ recently which will feature her and Ritwik Chakraborty and Ananya Chatterjee.

“I cannot talk much about the role as the shooting of the film will begin shortly. This much can be said that I will enact the role of a cartoonist and it is a thriller. I had not been offered such character and a pivotal role in thriller format in the past,” said Rituparna, who has acted in 218 films including some in Hindi and Odia.

About Sayantan Ghosal, the director of ‘Madam Sengupta’, the 53-year-old actor said she always supports young talents.

“I am sure post-shoot Madam Sengupta will be rich in content, riveting and liked by the audience who has the appetite for good cinema,” Rituparna who acted in a host of national award-winning Bengali films including ‘Shwet Patharer Thala’, ‘Mondo Meyer Upakhyan’, ‘Anuranan’, said. Ghosal told PTI, that Rituparna would be portraying a famous cartoonist living in Delhi who will be in some way witness to the chain of events unfolding in Kolkata.

“Almost every male actor and some female actors have their own franchise. Only Ritu di did not have any”, Ghosal known for his films like ‘Sagardwipey Jawker Dhan’, ‘Alinagarer Golokdhada’, ‘Satyanweshi Byomkesh’ among others, said.

While Ritwik Chakraborty will essay the role of the famed playwright ex-husband of Rituparna’s character, Ananya portrayed the role of a writer who recently joined politics and a shift in her ideological stance in writing was seen, he said, adding that Ananya’s character does not bear any resemblance with any real life litterateur. (PTI)

