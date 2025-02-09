New ‘Smurfs’ movie to release in India in July

New Delhi, Feb 7: A new animated movie in the fan-favourite “Smurfs” franchise will be theatres in India on July 18 in English and Hindi, Paramount Pictures India has announced.

Directed by Chris Miller, “Smurfs” has popstar Rihanna voicing the lead character of Smurfette. The franchise is based on the comic series of the same name created by Belgian comic-book artist Peyo. The studio on Thursday evening launched the first trailer of the movie, which promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing new challenges and deepening the characters’ journey. “I’m Rihanna and I play Smurfette in the new ‘Smurfs’ movie and I can’t wait for you all to see it this summer,” the musician said in the beginning of the trailer. The film’s star-studded voice cast also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

“When Papa Smurf (Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos,” read the official logline. “Smurfs” is written by Pam Brady and produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production. The upcoming movie is set to premiere more than a decade after the first film, “The Smurfs” (2011), which featured Katy Perry as the voice of Smurfette. It was followed by “The Smurfs 2” in 2013 and “Smurfs: The Lost Village” in 2017. (PTI)