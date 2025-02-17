Nivin Pauly to star in ‘India’s first multiverse superhero movie’

New Delhi, Feb 16: Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Sunday announced that he will headline “Multiverse Manmadhan”, billed as “India’s first multiverse superhero movie”.

Adithyan Chandrashekar, known for 2023 film “Enkilum Chandrike” and mini series “Average Ambili” (2019), will direct the upcoming project.

- Advertisement -

“Multiverse Manmadhan” is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh.

Pauly made the announcement on Instagram as he shared the film’s poster.

“This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, ‘MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN’.

“Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! Dadha and Rhesu, your wish is taking flight-just as you both imagined,” the “Moothon” actor captioned the post.

- Advertisement -

Pauly was last seen in “Malayalee from India”, a comedy drama directed by Dijo Jose Antony. (PTI)