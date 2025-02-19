22 C
Parmish Verma-starrer ‘Kanneda’ to premiere on JioHotstar in March

New Delhi, Feb 18: Web series “Kanneda”, fronted by Punjabi star-singer Parmish Verma, is set to start streaming on JioHotstar from March 21. Directed by Chandan Arora, the show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik and Jasmin Bajwa in pivotal roles. The “high-stakes thriller” is produced by Jar Pictures.

Verma, known for songs such as “Look Classy”, “Caran Caran”, and “Dekhi Dekhi”, will play the role of Nimma in “Kanneda”.

“After escaping the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Nimma arrives in Canada. But the streets are ruthless, the system is broken, and the world isn’t waiting to welcome him. Explore Nimma’s journey as he travels the distance between Canada and Kanneda,” read the official synopsis of the series.

Verma said “Kanneda” is very close to his heart.

“Nimma’s story is about identity, ambition, and the thirst for power. Playing Nimma was a unique experience and as an artist, it was an incredibly fulfilling one. I have put my heart and soul into Kanneda. I am super excited for its release on JioHotstar and am looking forward to the audiences’ reaction,” the singer-actor said in a statement.

“Power is intoxicating, but in this world, it’s also a ticking time bomb. ‘Kanneda’ is the story of Nimma and Parmish has done absolute justice to the character. The soundtrack and music also adds immense value to the project. The stakes and the sheer force of this narrative makes it a must-watch. We’re elated to collaborate with JioHotstar and cannot wait for it to be seen by everyone,” added producer Ajay G Rai. (PTI)

