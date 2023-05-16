Jyotika to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller film

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI): South star Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn’s upcoming supernatural thriller, the makers announced Monday. The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, is known for movies such as “Kaakha Kaakha”, “Kushi”, “Chandramukhi”, and “Jai Bhim”. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarsha-directed “Doli Saja Ke Rakhna”, (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The upcoming feature film marks the first collaboration between the South actor and Devgn. Actor R Madhavan is also part of this movie.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production and filming will start next month. It will be shot across various locations in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in “Sri”, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Want to work with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar sir: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI): Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who made his Hindi acting debut with the recently released “Chatrapathi”, says going forward he would like to share the screen with Bollywood action icons Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Sreenivas, known for “Alludu Seenu”, “Jaya Janaki Nayaka”, and “Alludu Adhurs”, described Kumar’s “Special 26” and Devgn-starrer “Raid” as offbeat action films.

“I would want to work with Ajay Devgn sir. I really like his choices. For me, Akshay Kumar sir, Ajay Devgn sir are my action heroes.

“Somebody doesn’t have to do action for us to believe it. Like ‘Special 26’, ‘Raid’, those films aren’t action films – they don’t physically beat someone, but they’re action, too,” the 30-year-old actor told PTI.

Sreenivas, son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, also weighed in on the nepotism debate.

“…we also have our own challenges, highs and lows. But, at the end of the day, talent and merit speak volumes. There are a million platforms today, where you can showcase your talent,” he said.

Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, “Chatrapathi” is directed by V V Vinayak. It is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu movie starring Prabhas. The film hit the screens on May 12.