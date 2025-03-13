Playing intense character on screen is therapeutic, says Esha Deol

Mumbai, March 12: Working on “Tumko Meri Kasam” felt like homecoming, says actor Esha Deol, who returns to the big screen after a gap of almost a decade.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt and also starring Ishwak Singh, is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a chain of fertility clinics.

“It’s a wonderful feeling returning to the big screen. I enjoyed doing web series and everything in the past couple of years and this is different and special because it is like homecoming,” Deol told PTI.

The 43-year-old actor, known for her 2000 films like “Dhoom”, “Yuva”, “No Entry”, “Just Married”, said it was therapeutic to play an intense character of a defence lawyer in her new film.

“It is thrilling and therapeutic when you able to do things with that intensity because you are doing it with a purpose… She is a defense lawyer and responsibly taking up a case which is very complex. I enjoyed doing it,” Deol told PTI.

After starring opposite Ajay Devgn in “Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness” and with Suniel Shetty in “Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega”, both web series, Deol is returning to the big screen after her 2015 film “Kill Them Young”.

The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Deol began her acting career in films with 2002 romantic film “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe”.

Despite coming from a film family and being an actor, Deol said she is “terrible at socialising”.

“I am terrible at putting myself out there and going to parties and socialising. I never was able to do that and I still cannot do that. I have know certain people from back in the day who have kept in touch with me. They know I am interested in working again. So, they have me in their mind and when they feel that something interesting is there, they let me know. So, that is how I function,” she added. “Tumko Meri Kasam” also stars Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma. Presented by Mahesh Bhatt & Indira Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 21. (PTI)