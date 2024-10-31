Popular Diwali songs that celebrate the spirit of festival

New Delhi, Oct 30: (PTI) Diwali is celebrated across India with vibrant energy and for decades, Hindi films have tried to capture its festive spirit through songs.

From the black-and-white classics of cinema’s golden age to contemporary hits, here is a look at some of the most iconic Diwali-themed songs in Hindi films:

Aai Diwali Aai Diwali: This 1944 song from “Rattan”, directed by M Sadiq, is one of the oldest musical tributes to Diwali. Composed by Naushad, it features lyrics by DN Madhok and the voice of Zohrabai Ambalewali. “Rattan” marked Naushad’s breakthrough and starred Karan Deewan, Manju, and Swarnlata.

Aayi Diwali Aayi Kaise Ujale Lai: This evergreen track was penned by lyricist Rajinder Krishan and composed by Madan Mohan for the 1958 film “Khazanchi”. Sung by Asha Bhosle, the song has stayed popular across generations. Directed by Prem Narayan Arora, “Khazanchi” starred Balraj Sahni, Rajendra Kumar, and Shyama.

Mele Hain Chiragon Ke: Lata Mangeshkar’s voice brings Diwali’s warmth to this 1961 track from “Nazrana”. Lyricist Rajendra Krishan and composer Ravi Shankar Sharma crafted the song, which plays in the CV Sridhar-directed film starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Usha Kiran.

Deep Diwali Ke Jhute: This 1973 hit song from “Jugnu”, sung by Kishore Kumar and Sushma Shrestha, has been picturised on Dharmendra at the centre of a Diwali celebration. Composed by SD Burman and directed by Pramod Chakravorthy, “Jugnu” also starred Hema Malini and Mehmood.

Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali: A light-hearted track from the 2001 family comedy “Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya”, this song features an ensemble cast, including Govinda and Juhi Chawla. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song showcases a mix of voices, from Udit Narayan to Alka Yagnik. The film was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.

Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai: The track from the 2000 film “Mohabbatein”, directed by Aditya Chopra, is another festive favourite that captures the spirit of celebration with vibrant dance and music.

Composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan, Lata Mangeshkar, Pritha Mazumdar, and Shweta Pandit, the song features an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: This title song from Karan Johar’s 2001 film is centred around Diwali festivities at the home of Amitabh Bachchan’s business tycoon Yashvardhan “Yash” Raichand. Sung by the great Lata Mangeshkar, the song is picturised on Jaya Bachchan, who played Nandini Raichand. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan played their children. Kajol and Kareena Kapoor also star in the movie.

Happy Diwali: A more recent addition, this festive track from “Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak” (2005) has become a Diwali staple.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and others, it was composed by Vishal-Shekhar . The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, with Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. (PTI)

