Wednesday, January 22, 2025
‘Punjab ‘95’ not releasing on Feb 7: Diljit Dosanjh says circumstances beyond control

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jan 21: Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited film “Punjab ’95” has been delayed and won’t release on February 7 as earlier announced, the actor has confirmed.

The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was slated to have its worldwide release next month without any cuts, except for India.

Dosanjh shared a message on his Instagram story about the film’s release.

“We are sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie ‘Punjab ’95’ will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control,” he wrote.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the film sheds light on Khalra’s relentless pursuit of justice during Punjab’s tumultuous militancy period, highlighting his investigations into human rights violations and the disappearances of Sikhs.

Khalra was kidnapped and killed in 1995.

In 2023, “Punjab ’95” was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky of “Kohraa” fame. (PTI)

