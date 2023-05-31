28 C
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary

By The Hills Times
Mumbai, May 30 (PTI): Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer’s first death anniversary.
During one of his concerts in the US, the Pakistani musician known for singing  hit Bollywood songs such as “Mann ki lagan”, “Jiya dhadak dhadak”, “Bol na halke halke” and “Dagabaaz re”, dedicated popular  qawwali “Akhiyan Udeek Diyan” to Moosewala. Several videos of the concert are viral on social media. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.
In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala.
The late singer’s fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur.

