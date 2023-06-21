24 C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome first child

By The Hills Times
Hyderabad, June 20 (PTI): “RRR” star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.
Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.

“Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Later, Ram Charan’s father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter’s arrival in a Twitter post.

“Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)”  Chiranjeevi wrote.
Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.
The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

 

