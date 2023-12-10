19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
type here...

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ touches ` 600 crore mark at global box office

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 9: Action drama film “Animal” has minted Rs 600.67 crore at the worldwide gross box office, the makers said on Thursday.
Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Production house T-Series shared the collection update of “Animal” on X, stating that the film’s eight-day worldwide gross stood at Rs 600.67 crore.
“The Blockbuster’s Triumph continues,” the banner captioned the post. While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed “Animal”, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.
The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
“Animal” showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. (PTI)

Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tiranga my identity, Hindustan my country: Kashmiri rappers set internet on...

The Hills Times - 0
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter