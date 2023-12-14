16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' earns over ` 750 crore at worldwide box office

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Dec 13: Action drama movie “Animal”, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, has raised ` 757.73 crore gross in global box office collections since its release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
T-Series, one of the production houses behind “Animal”, shared the movie’s latest box office figures on its official Instagram account on Wednesday. (PTI)

