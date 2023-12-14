Ranbir-starrer ‘Animal’ earns over ` 750 crore at worldwide box office

Mumbai, Dec 13: Action drama movie “Animal”, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, has raised ` 757.73 crore gross in global box office collections since its release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

T-Series, one of the production houses behind “Animal”, shared the movie’s latest box office figures on its official Instagram account on Wednesday. (PTI)

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras