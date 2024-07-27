32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 27, 2024
type here...

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Jacqueliene Fernandez turn show stoppers for Isha Jajodia at ICW

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, July 26: Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned the muses for Isha Jajodia’s latest collection “Roseroom” which she showcased on the second day of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week here.

The collection was filled with intricate designs and ranged from saris to gowns depicting miniature embroidery, rhinestones and floral work. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks with a blend of modern feminine strength, the designer managed to bring the essence of the same in the attires.

- Advertisement -

Fernandez, 38, took to the runway in a black embroidered mermaid gown adorned with a black veil stretching behind. She completed the look with a massive stone necklace and a high bun.
Sharing her experience of walking for Jajodia, the actor who was last seen in “Cirkus”, said she is a big fan of the designer and believes they both have similar fashion sense.

“I love her work. I’ve been wearing her beautiful dresses, sarees, and gowns for a very long time. I’m a fan of hers,” actor told PTI.

“I think I’m quite minimalistic, and I love wearing simple yet stunning outfits like this black ensemble today. I feel like Isha and I share that fashion sense,” she added.

“It’s the most romantic collection you can imagine, with a beautiful blend of modern and vintage elements, and a lot of Indian craftsmanship,” the actor said.

- Advertisement -

Fernandez said she has three projects lined up for release.

Sahni, 43, walked in an ivory lehenga with a floral design and pearl beads on it.

“It was surreal and the most amazing experience. Isha’s (Jajodia) is a friend and when she asked me to walk for her, I was just over-excited and I knew she would put me in something that is very down my street.”

Sahni, who will be seen in “Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3”, alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, said, “I’m very excited. It’s going to be the most spectacular season and I’m nervous right now, but I hope you guys enjoy it. It’s going to be amazing and I love my co-actors.”

- Advertisement -

India Couture Week commenced on July 24 and will conclude on July 31. (PTI) 

10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla