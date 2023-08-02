Worked on Disha Patani’s lehenga for over a month: designer Dolly J

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI): It took couturier Dolly J and her team over a month to craft the shimmery silver contemporary lehenga for actor Disha Patani, an ensemble she wore for the designer at the seventh day of the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week here.

Dolly J said she drew inspiration from the Moon, a timeless symbol of mystery, beauty, and wonder, for her latest clothing collection ‘Selene’, named after the Greek goddess of the celestial body.

“We worked on it for over a month and we kept on trying different techniques, trying to get it right till we got the right silver. We had it in our mind but nobody could get it (for a while). So, we kept on trying and finally, we got the right shape and the right silver,” the designer told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing fashion gala.

Disha, known for films such as “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Malang”, and “Ek Villain Returns”, was the perfect choice to play goddess Selene on the ramp. The actor wore a glittering thigh-high slit lehenga and a blouse with a plunging neckline along with a dupatta train.

“We were working on the Selene goddess and we visualised her in a certain way. I thought Disha would do justice to it and she did,” Dolly J added.

At the post-show press conference, Disha said she felt like a “goddess” wearing the couturier’s creation.

“This morning, if you would have seen me, you would have not recognised me because I was in my shorts and a loose T-shirt. I like being feminine and, at the same time, being myself. Right now, I feel feminine. I feel like a goddess, thanks to her and her beautiful design,” the actor told reporters on Monday night.

The collection showcased gowns and lehengas with sculpted but flowing silhouettes with pearly white sequins, metallic tissues, ivory tulle, and iridescent silver sequins complete with elegant headpieces designed as halos.

The colour palette ranged from tones of burnt copper, washed gunmetal and deep hues of red, said the designer in the collection note.

“We actually wanted to give a very surreal experience to our guests,” Dolly J added.

The ICW concludes on Wednesday.