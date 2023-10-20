Salman Khan, Arijit Singh collaborate for ‘Tiger 3’ songs

Mumbai, Oct 19: Superstar Salman Khan and playback singer Arijit Singh have joined hands for the first time for the upcoming film “Tiger 3”. Production banner Yash Raj Films in a media statement stated about the two songs sung by Arijit in “Tiger 3”.

The first song “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam”, a dance number featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, will be out on Monday. The second song is a romantic track. Pritam, the composer of “Tiger 3”, expressed his excitement about the first partnership between the two renowned performers.

“It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for ‘Tiger 3’,” Pritam said in a statement.

The third installment in the “Tiger” franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The spy-thriller will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles. Sharma, best known for “Fan”, said they are thrilled to unveil the first song, “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” early next week. “We can’t wait for ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ to drop next week! It’s an out-and-out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina’s beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey,” the director said. (PTI)