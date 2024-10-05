26 C
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Salman Khan,Sajid Nadiadwala team up for ‘Kick’ sequel

MUMBAI, Oct 4: Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday announced the sequel to their 2014 blockbuster movie “Kick”.
The duo are currently working on “Sikandar”, which is being directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The studio shared the news of “Kick 2” on Instagram by posting Khan’s photo from the sets of “Sikandar”.
“It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar,” read the caption.
“Kick”, a comedy action movie, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. It was also Khan’s first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.
Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s 2009 film of the same title.
Khan is playing the titular role in “Sikandar”, scheduled to be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Kajal Aggarwal. (PTI)

