Salman Khan teaming up with A R Murugadoss for new film

Mumbai, March 12 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced his new feature film, to be directed by filmmaker A R Murugadoss.

The untitled project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been scheduled for release in theatres on Eid 2025.

“Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025,” Salman posted on his official Instagram page.

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as “Ghajini”, “Thuppakki”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty” and “Sarkar”.

He had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie “Jai Ho”, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit “Stalin”.

Salman was most recently seen in “Tiger 3”, the third part of his “Tiger” series.