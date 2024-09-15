SamanthaRuth Prabhu toreceive ‘Woman

29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Sept 14: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be honoured with the ‘Woman Of The Year’ award at the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Utsavam awards, the organizers have announced.    
The IIFA Utsavam Awards, to be held on September 27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will kick off the celebration of South Indian cinema by introducing the prestigious ‘Woman of the Year’ in Indian Cinema award, honouring Ruth Prabhu for her achievements. A powerhouse in the Tamil and Telugu industries, the actor is known for her work in films like “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Eega”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Mahanati”, and “Super Deluxe”.
“IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I’m so glad to join its global tour that spotlights the rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling from South Indian Cinema to a worldwide audience.
“It’s also a gentle reminder for me as an artist and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers,” Ruth Prabhu said in a statement.
Andre Timmins, Founder and Director, IIFA Utsavam, they are proud to celebrate Ruth Prabhu’s contribution to Indian cinema.
“As one of the most sought-after actresses of the generation, her remarkable journey in Indian cinema has been an extraordinary testament to her versatility, dedication, and indelible ability to deeply connect with audiences through captivating performances and daring, unconventional roles,” Timmins. (PTI)

