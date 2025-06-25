30.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Karbi Anglong Erupts in Protest Over Rape, Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

KARI ANGLONG, JUNE 25: Thousands of residents in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district marched in protest on June 24, demanding justice for six-year-old girl, who was brutally raped and murdered.

- Advertisement -

The protest was led by the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam Karbi Anglong District Committee (AASAA-KADC), Adivasi Jani Sakti Sangati, and other local organisations. Demonstrators called for the death penalty for the accused, Ranjit Basumatary, also known as Babu.

Related Posts:

The victim, a resident of Amrajan under the jurisdiction of Bokajan Police Station, was reported missing on June 22, 2025. Her body was discovered the following day, confirming the community’s worst fears. Residents have rallied around the grieving family, with the protests serving as both a cry for justice and a demand for systemic action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

A massive procession was organised, beginning at the AASAA-KADC office and ending at the deceased’s  home in Amrajan. Protesters from all sections of society carried banners and placards, voicing their support for the family and pressing for quick legal action. The turnout reflected a deep and unified community resolve—not just to mourn the loss of a child, but to make a powerful stand against rising violence and injustice.

Addressing the crowd, Anil Toppo, Chief Advisor of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (Central Committee), demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. “This is a crime that shakes the conscience of our society,” he declared. “We demand the strictest punishment to ensure justice for the victim and to deter such atrocities in the future.” His statement resonated deeply with the protesters, who sees this case as symbolic of a broader failure to protect the vulnerable.

- Advertisement -

In response to the public pressure, Bokajan Police arrested Ranjit Basumatary on June 24 and registered a case against him at Bokajan Police Station.

View all stories
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland CM Rio Meets Foreign Envoys, NITI Aayog to Boost Development

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India