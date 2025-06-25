Karbi Anglong Erupts in Protest Over Rape, Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl

HT DIGITAL

KARI ANGLONG, JUNE 25: Thousands of residents in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district marched in protest on June 24, demanding justice for six-year-old girl, who was brutally raped and murdered.

The protest was led by the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam Karbi Anglong District Committee (AASAA-KADC), Adivasi Jani Sakti Sangati, and other local organisations. Demonstrators called for the death penalty for the accused, Ranjit Basumatary, also known as Babu.

The victim, a resident of Amrajan under the jurisdiction of Bokajan Police Station, was reported missing on June 22, 2025. Her body was discovered the following day, confirming the community’s worst fears. Residents have rallied around the grieving family, with the protests serving as both a cry for justice and a demand for systemic action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

A massive procession was organised, beginning at the AASAA-KADC office and ending at the deceased’s home in Amrajan. Protesters from all sections of society carried banners and placards, voicing their support for the family and pressing for quick legal action. The turnout reflected a deep and unified community resolve—not just to mourn the loss of a child, but to make a powerful stand against rising violence and injustice.

Addressing the crowd, Anil Toppo, Chief Advisor of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (Central Committee), demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. “This is a crime that shakes the conscience of our society,” he declared. “We demand the strictest punishment to ensure justice for the victim and to deter such atrocities in the future.” His statement resonated deeply with the protesters, who sees this case as symbolic of a broader failure to protect the vulnerable.

In response to the public pressure, Bokajan Police arrested Ranjit Basumatary on June 24 and registered a case against him at Bokajan Police Station.